Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s products include boots, denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, and western-style jewellery and accessories; and rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denims, and shirts, as well as safety-toe boots, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. It sells its products through bootbarn.com, an e-commerce Website. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.83.

BOOT opened at $87.65 on Wednesday. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.07.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The firm had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Man Group plc lifted its position in Boot Barn by 570.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 14,041 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Boot Barn by 924.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Boot Barn by 45.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 316,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,127,000 after buying an additional 98,440 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Boot Barn by 24.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Boot Barn by 114,028.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

