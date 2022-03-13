Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Rating Increased to Neutral at Bank of America

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $80.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.02% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

NYSE:BAH opened at $83.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $91.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAH. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,799,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at $108,899,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,451.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 895,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,052,000 after acquiring an additional 837,721 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,250,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,976,000 after acquiring an additional 815,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,038,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $851,189,000 after acquiring an additional 453,676 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

