Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.000-$16.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $16.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of SAM traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $346.62. The stock had a trading volume of 152,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,257. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $425.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $481.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 336.52 and a beta of 0.83. Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $342.74 and a 1-year high of $1,349.98.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($3.36). The firm had revenue of $348.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.52 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Beer from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Beer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Boston Beer from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Beer has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $719.53.

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total transaction of $3,074,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Boston Beer by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boston Beer by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Boston Beer by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

