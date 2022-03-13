Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,456,963 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 372,480 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in BOX were worth $34,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in BOX by 1,815.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,387,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,955 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,235,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOX by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,378,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,633,000 after acquiring an additional 853,705 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 594,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOX by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 980,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,197,000 after acquiring an additional 540,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BOX opened at $25.26 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $28.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -72.17 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.51.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The business had revenue of $233.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BOX. Raymond James increased their price objective on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

In other BOX news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $3,999,529.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,926 shares of company stock worth $4,941,497 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

