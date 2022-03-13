BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target Raised to $29.00

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of BP from GBX 475 ($6.22) to GBX 450 ($5.90) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BNP Paribas raised BP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.10 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised BP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.58.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $28.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.34. The company has a market cap of $92.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BP has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $34.16.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $50.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. BP had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BP will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BP. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Siena Capital LLC acquired a new position in BP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in BP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC boosted its position in BP by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 94,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 37,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

