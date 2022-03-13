Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) PT Lowered to C$19.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

BRAG opened at $6.83 on Friday. Bragg Gaming Group has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Bragg Gaming Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bragg Gaming Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bragg Gaming Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Bragg Gaming Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Stormborn Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bragg Gaming Group by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC now owns 395,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Bragg Gaming Group, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence services including semantic search, machine learning, and natural language processing. The firm offers ORYX Gaming, an innovative business to business gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator; and GiveMeSport, a sports media outlet.

