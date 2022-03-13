BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

BrandShield Systems stock opened at GBX 11 ($0.14) on Friday. BrandShield Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 25 ($0.33). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 16.13. The stock has a market cap of £14.15 million and a PE ratio of -3.24.

Get BrandShield Systems alerts:

BrandShield Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

BrandShield Systems Plc provides digital brand protection and online threat hunting services. Its software solutions protect customers from phishing, executive impersonation, counterfeiting, social media fraud, and trademark infringement, as well as cover PPC ad protection and affiliate monitoring. The company's solutions cover Websites, online marketplaces, social media platforms, mobile applications, and paid ads.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BrandShield Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrandShield Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.