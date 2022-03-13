BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.
BrandShield Systems stock opened at GBX 11 ($0.14) on Friday. BrandShield Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 25 ($0.33). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 16.13. The stock has a market cap of £14.15 million and a PE ratio of -3.24.
BrandShield Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
