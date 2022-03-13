BRC Inc (NYSE:BRCC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $68.84 Million

Equities analysts expect that BRC Inc (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $68.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for BRC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $68.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.20 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRC will report full-year sales of $230.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $229.50 million to $230.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $311.58 million, with estimates ranging from $311.00 million to $312.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BRC.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BRCC shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of BRC in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of BRC in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BRC in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on BRC in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Shares of BRCC stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. BRC has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $22.80.

Black Rifle Coffee Company is a premium coffee company. Black Rifle Coffee Company, formerly known as SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

