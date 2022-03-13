Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a growth of 77.5% from the February 13th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brenntag has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

OTCMKTS BNTGY opened at $14.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average of $18.08. Brenntag has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $20.99.

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

