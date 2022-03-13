Brian Capo Sells 1,900 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Stock

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) CAO Brian Capo sold 1,900 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $211,869.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $108.55 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $127.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.16. The company has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.90 and a beta of 1.29.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LYV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,224,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547,743 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,643,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,500 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,966,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,086,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,207,000 after buying an additional 763,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

