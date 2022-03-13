Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Short Interest Up 202.9% in February

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a growth of 202.9% from the February 13th total of 10,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bright Scholar Education in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 17,839 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 499.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 238,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BEDU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 37,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,018. The company has a market capitalization of $119.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 0.85. Bright Scholar Education has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $6.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.98.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($1.07). Bright Scholar Education had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $49.54 million during the quarter.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd. operates as a global premier education service company. The firm provides quality international education to global students and equips them with the critical academic foundation and skillsets necessary to succeed in the pursuit of higher education. It also complements its international offerings with Chinese government-mandated curriculum for students who wish to maintain the option of pursuing higher education in China.

