Brio Consultants LLC Buys Shares of 24,955 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Brio Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $116,000.

Shares of VGIT stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $64.35. 1,065,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,464. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.54. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $64.19 and a twelve month high of $68.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

