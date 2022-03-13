Brio Consultants LLC Has $6.94 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Brio Consultants LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,795 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.6% of Brio Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 542.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $53.02. 1,829,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,555,162. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $52.83 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.96.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

