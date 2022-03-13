British American Tobacco’s (BATS) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.41) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($51.10) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.79) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($42.58) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,100 ($40.62) to GBX 3,550 ($46.51) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,701.11 ($48.49).

LON BATS opened at GBX 3,068 ($40.20) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,149.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,815.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £70.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of GBX 2,507.50 ($32.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,456.50 ($45.29).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a GBX 54.45 ($0.71) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $53.90. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is currently 0.73%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

