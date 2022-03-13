Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Announces $0.64 Quarterly Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions has increased its dividend payment by 12.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a payout ratio of 36.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions to earn $6.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.7%.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $144.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.81. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $137.58 and a 52 week high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total transaction of $76,791.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $568,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

