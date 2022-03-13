Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) to post $1.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.58 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions reported sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full year sales of $5.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $5.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $6.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE BR traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.60. The company had a trading volume of 394,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,101. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 0.95. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $137.58 and a 1 year high of $185.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 56.02%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $76,791.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 192.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 354.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 12,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 132,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,446,000 after purchasing an additional 16,283 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

