Brokerages Anticipate Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Will Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bancolombia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the highest is $1.22. Bancolombia reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 95.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bancolombia will report full-year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bancolombia.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bancolombia in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,740,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bancolombia by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,780,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,243,000 after purchasing an additional 41,229 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 318,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,062,000 after acquiring an additional 10,595 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 142,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

CIB opened at $37.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.80 and its 200-day moving average is $33.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. Bancolombia has a 52-week low of $27.64 and a 52-week high of $39.07.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.0661 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.20%.

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

