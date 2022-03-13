Brokerages Anticipate Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to Post $1.20 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the highest is $1.25. Dorman Products reported earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.88 to $6.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dorman Products.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $398.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis.

DORM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

DORM traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,190. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.27 and its 200-day moving average is $102.00. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $88.43 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DORM. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 15.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 4.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,490,000 after buying an additional 5,044 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the second quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 16.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,608 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dorman Products (DORM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.