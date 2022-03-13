Brokerages Anticipate ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $307.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $307.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ExlService’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $300.63 million and the highest is $312.00 million. ExlService posted sales of $261.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ExlService will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

EXLS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of ExlService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.20.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $125.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.37. ExlService has a 52-week low of $84.78 and a 52-week high of $146.20. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96.

In other ExlService news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total transaction of $33,322.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ExlService by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,986,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,873,000 after buying an additional 151,555 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ExlService by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,075,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,448,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ExlService by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,055,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in ExlService by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 757,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,320,000 after purchasing an additional 118,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ExlService by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,603,000 after purchasing an additional 42,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

