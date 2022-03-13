Brokerages Anticipate Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.56 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) will report $4.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.52 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.74 billion. Ross Stores posted sales of $4.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full year sales of $19.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.75 billion to $19.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $21.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.81 billion to $21.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 5.3% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.5% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,357 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROST stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,228,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,646. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.60 and its 200-day moving average is $107.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $84.44 and a 1-year high of $134.21.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

