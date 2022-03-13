Brokerages Anticipate Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.39). Southwest Airlines reported earnings of ($1.72) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $4.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

LUV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. MKM Partners lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.41.

Southwest Airlines stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.24. 8,789,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,480,392. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,340 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 559.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 76,181 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 64,632 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pantheon Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $403,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

