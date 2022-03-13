Brokerages Expect Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.39) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.37). Aclaris Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.57) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($1.55). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 1,343.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACRS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.81. 244,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,949. The stock has a market cap of $968.76 million, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.45. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average is $14.66.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

