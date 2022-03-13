Brokerages Expect Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to Announce $1.38 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) will announce $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Comerica’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the highest is $1.45. Comerica posted earnings per share of $2.43 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comerica will report full-year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.98 million. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.81.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Comerica by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Comerica by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Comerica by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Comerica by 1.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMA opened at $88.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.59 and a 200 day moving average of $86.82. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. Comerica has a 12 month low of $63.07 and a 12 month high of $102.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

