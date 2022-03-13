Brokerages Expect Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) to Post -$0.17 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Curis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.16). Curis reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Curis will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.57). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Curis.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative net margin of 426.67% and a negative return on equity of 42.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Curis from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curis in the third quarter worth about $268,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curis in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Curis by 36.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Curis by 198.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Curis by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 9,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRIS stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $2.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,489,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,885. The stock has a market cap of $271.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.93. Curis has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.48.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

