Brokerages Expect Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $178.47 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) to report $178.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cyxtera Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $178.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $178.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies will report full year sales of $703.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $703.40 million to $704.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $737.60 million, with estimates ranging from $734.10 million to $744.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cyxtera Technologies.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CYXT shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 12,412 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,248,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,671 shares during the last quarter.

Cyxtera Technologies stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.73. The stock had a trading volume of 103,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,592. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Cyxtera Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $13.53.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

