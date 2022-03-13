Brokerages Expect ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Will Post Earnings of $2.73 Per Share

Analysts expect ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) to report $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ICON Public’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.61. ICON Public posted earnings of $2.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full-year earnings of $11.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.65 to $11.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $13.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.00 to $13.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ICON Public.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 2.79%. ICON Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 148.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on ICLR shares. TheStreet cut ICON Public from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on ICON Public from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on ICON Public from $315.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.60.

NASDAQ ICLR traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $223.88. 455,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,691. The business’s 50-day moving average is $254.20 and its 200-day moving average is $268.09. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $176.72 and a twelve month high of $313.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 223.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

