Brokerages Expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Will Announce Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) to report $1.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.57. Korn Ferry reported earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.42 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share.

KFY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $60.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $84.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $760,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 192.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,852,000 after buying an additional 398,890 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 31,102 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,608,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,832,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Korn Ferry (Get Rating)

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Korn Ferry (KFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.