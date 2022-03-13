Brokerages Expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Will Announce Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) to report $1.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.57. Korn Ferry reported earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.42 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share.

KFY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $60.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $84.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $760,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 192.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,852,000 after buying an additional 398,890 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 31,102 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,608,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,832,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

