Brokerages Expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.44 Million

Brokerages expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) to post sales of $65.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.27 million and the highest is $65.55 million. Synchronoss Technologies reported sales of $65.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full-year sales of $265.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $264.38 million to $266.65 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $283.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchronoss Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.57.

SNCR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.28. 1,641,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,591. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.32. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $4.73. The stock has a market cap of $113.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNCR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $10,591,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 179.1% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 6,214,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988,158 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 1,784.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,560,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371,391 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $2,596,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter valued at $4,308,000. Institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

