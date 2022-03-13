Brokerages Set Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Target Price at $44.38

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPXWF traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381. Capital Power has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $36.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.19.

Capital Power Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, construction, operation, and optimization of power generation facilities. Its projects include Halkirk, Port Dover and Nanticoke, Keephills 3, and K2 wind power. The company was founded on May 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

