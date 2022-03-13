Brokerages Set Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) PT at $24.00

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

DNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut Dun & Bradstreet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. acquired 21,825,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $433,460,705.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNB. Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,574,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter valued at $142,529,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 1,045.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,930,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,016,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325,905 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,583,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter valued at $115,440,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNB stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,363,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,050. Dun & Bradstreet has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.23 and a beta of 0.61.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $598.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

