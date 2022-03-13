Brokerages Set Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Target Price at $38.58

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.58.

EDIT has been the topic of several research reports. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Editas Medicine from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 11th.

EDIT traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.06. 987,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,290. Editas Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $73.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.96.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 753.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $44,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,216 shares of company stock worth $70,421. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

