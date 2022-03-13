Brokerages Set Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target at $209.76

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $210.08.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $216.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $47,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Kern purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $167.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,691 shares of company stock valued at $29,423,250. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. L & S Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 23.5% in the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 18,942 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Expedia Group by 296.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215,017 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,241,000 after purchasing an additional 160,815 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 28,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth about $2,146,000. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 179,502 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $179.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,951,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,898. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $136.77 and a 52 week high of $217.72. The firm has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.41, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.50.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.79. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.92) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Expedia Group (Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.