Brokerages Set Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) Target Price at C$64.07

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$64.07.

Several research firms have recently commented on HDI. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$65.00 to C$63.50 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$75.50 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

Hardwoods Distribution stock traded down C$0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$40.96. The company had a trading volume of 50,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,203. The firm has a market cap of C$967.27 million and a P/E ratio of 8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.12, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.22. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1 year low of C$28.18 and a 1 year high of C$49.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.55%.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.