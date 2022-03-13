Brokerages Set Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) PT at €41.88

Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “N/A” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €41.88 ($45.52).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PHIA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($38.04) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($53.26) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays set a €51.50 ($55.98) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.20 ($31.74) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($44.57) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Friday.

Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of €28.92 ($31.43) and a 1 year high of €36.12 ($39.26).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

