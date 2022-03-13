Brokerages Set Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) PT at $17.00

Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Colliers Securities cut Mandiant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of Mandiant stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.78. 19,380,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,105,073. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.91. Mandiant has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $23.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.58 million. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 149.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mandiant will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Mandiant news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $1,453,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $912,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,412 shares of company stock worth $6,678,712 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

