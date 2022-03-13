Brokerages Set OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Target Price at $3.62

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.62.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on OrganiGram from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on OrganiGram from $5.70 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 116.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 371,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 199,936 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,263,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 1,063,604 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the fourth quarter worth about $906,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. 11.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $24.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.38 million. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 107.01%. Equities analysts expect that OrganiGram will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
