Brokerages Set Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) PT at $14.53

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.53.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,872. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $53.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.46.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a negative return on equity of 61.87%. The business had revenue of $85.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $30,701.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $296,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $97,110 and have sold 35,838 shares valued at $539,947. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

