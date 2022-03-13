Brokerages Set Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) PT at $205.58

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $205.58.

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 29th.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,785,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,906,299,000 after buying an additional 885,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,582,073,000 after buying an additional 1,146,109 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,552,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,046 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,910,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,368,472,000 after purchasing an additional 708,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,859,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,423,543,000 after buying an additional 138,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $170.36. 4,869,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,786,811. The firm has a market cap of $157.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.19. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $161.04 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.33.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

About Texas Instruments (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

