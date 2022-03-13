Brokers Set Expectations for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.56).
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 396.81% and a negative return on equity of 48.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.44. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $33.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.93.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,640,000 after buying an additional 918,076 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after buying an additional 97,377 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,128,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Jill Leversage bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.04 per share, for a total transaction of $32,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.
