Bytom (BTM) Price Reaches $0.0220 on Exchanges

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. One Bytom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $36.22 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.10 or 0.00269250 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00014993 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001317 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000460 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,740,404,362 coins and its circulating supply is 1,643,599,006 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

