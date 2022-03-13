C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.63

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.63 and last traded at $18.80, with a volume of 94226 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.96.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on C3.ai from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on C3.ai from $96.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on C3.ai from $34.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 0.15.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.56. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 193.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,537,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,264,000 after purchasing an additional 644,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 944,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,527,000 after purchasing an additional 312,989 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 831,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,984,000 after purchasing an additional 140,075 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 742,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,396,000 after purchasing an additional 75,548 shares during the period. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

