C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “C3.ai Inc. is an enterprise AI software provider for accelerating digital transformation. C3.ai delivers the C3 AI Suite for developing, deploying and operating large-scale AI, predictive analytics and IoT applications. The core of the C3.ai offering is a proprietary, model-driven AI architecture which enhances data science and application development. C3.ai is based in Redwood City, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of C3.ai from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $103.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, C3.ai has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

AI stock opened at $18.00 on Thursday. C3.ai has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $91.75. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average of $36.62.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.56. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 61,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in C3.ai by 75.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in C3.ai by 50.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

