California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Short Interest Up 104.2% in February

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 104.2% from the February 13th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in California BanCorp by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in California BanCorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 516,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 10,747 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in California BanCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in California BanCorp by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in California BanCorp by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALB opened at $21.92 on Friday. California BanCorp has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $180.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. California BanCorp had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $14.96 million during the quarter.

California BanCorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposits, lending, cash management, international banking as well as real estate mortgage, real estate construction, commercial, and installment loans. The company was founded on March 31, 2017 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

