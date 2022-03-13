California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires New Holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 23,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 583,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,910,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 185.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 29,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 19,350 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,696,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% during the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 373,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after acquiring an additional 97,380 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of XENE stock opened at $28.98 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $36.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.87.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 425.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, EVP James R. Empfield sold 32,853 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $1,003,330.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 31,086 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $948,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,974 shares of company stock worth $2,899,047 in the last ninety days. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XENE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.