California State Teachers Retirement System Buys Shares of 86,942 SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 86,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. 13.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on SDC shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $2.30 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDC opened at $2.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.62. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $12.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.77.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 234.88% and a negative net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 100,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $200,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SmileDirectClub (Get Rating)

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.