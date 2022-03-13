California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 167,774 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 9.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 143,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 188.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 50,194 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy in the third quarter valued at $281,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Uranium Energy by 33.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy in the third quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $4.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.67 and a beta of 2.06. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $5.79.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UEC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

