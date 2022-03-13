California State Teachers Retirement System Has $399,000 Stock Holdings in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,105 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Nkarta were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NKTX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Nkarta by 104,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Nkarta by 37.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nkarta during the second quarter worth approximately $342,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Nkarta by 38.1% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Nkarta by 222.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,788 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NKTX shares. William Blair started coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Nkarta in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of NKTX opened at $9.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $328.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.38. Nkarta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $50.40.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

