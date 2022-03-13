California State Teachers Retirement System Has $441,000 Stake in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,498 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 44,358 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Costamare were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Costamare during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Costamare during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Costamare by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costamare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Costamare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. 26.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Costamare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

Shares of NYSE:CMRE opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day moving average is $13.62. Costamare Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $16.72.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Costamare had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 47.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Costamare Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. Costamare’s payout ratio is 21.00%.

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

