California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SIGA Technologies by 24.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 278,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 54,728 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in SIGA Technologies by 140.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in SIGA Technologies by 25.7% in the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,500,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,480,000 after buying an additional 512,030 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. 33.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIGA stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.10. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.47.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of SIGA Technologies from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SIGA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

