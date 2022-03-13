California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 92,501 Shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 92,501 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Party City Holdco were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 281,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 104,104 shares in the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco in the 3rd quarter worth $3,291,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Party City Holdco by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco in the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Party City Holdco by 145.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 262,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 155,750 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Party City Holdco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.42.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 227,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $1,470,290.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTY opened at $3.43 on Friday. Party City Holdco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.71 million, a PE ratio of -57.16 and a beta of 3.67.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 85.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

